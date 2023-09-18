Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Amruta Fadnavis extortion case: Court grants bail to 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani

Anil Jaisnghani was arrested by the Mumbai police in March this year in connection with the case filed by Amruta Fadnavis

Entertainment Top Story: SRK's Jawan to get extended version on OTT

Entertainment Top Story: SRK's Jawan to get extended version on OTT

18 September,2023 06:27 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 20 Marathi films to watch with family during festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 20 Marathi films to watch with family during festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Festivals in India call for family reunions. With Ganesh Chaturthi being around the corner, it's time to unwind with grandparents, parents, siblings, cousins and other relatives at home while enjoying delicious Maharashtrian delicacies like Modak. As we host Lord Ganpati with colourful decorations, prayers and food, here's the proper guide to keeping yourselves and Bappa entertained with 20 Marathi family dramas and light-hearted films

18 September,2023 07:13 PM IST | Tanmayi Savadi
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: BMC gears up for Ganpati visarjan ahead of 10-day Ganeshotsav

IN PHOTOS: BMC gears up for Ganpati visarjan ahead of 10-day Ganeshotsav

As the 10-day Ganpati festival begins from Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gears up for the Ganpati idol visarjan at various beaches and water bodies across Mumbai (Pic/Shadab Khan)

18 September,2023 06:57 PM IST | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
Can’t pick the right lipstick? Here’s an expert guide to your perfect shade

Mid-Day Premium Can’t pick the right lipstick? Here’s an expert guide to your perfect shade

The internet is buzzing about Smashbox’s perfecting pen, Skin Story’s multistick and Tint Cosmetic’s matte lip stains. This has tempted us to refill our carts and get fresh shades for our lips. But wait. Before you go on a lipstick shopping spree, we have make-up pundits listing down tips to help you make the right choice

18 September,2023 06:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Asia Cup final 2023: Records tumble as India decimate Sri Lanka to win 8th title

Asia Cup final 2023: Records tumble as India decimate Sri Lanka to win 8th title

Asia Cup final 2023: Numerous records tumbled as India prevailed over co-hosts Sri Lanka by ten wickets to lift the title after a gap of five years

18 September,2023 07:33 PM IST | Colombo | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK