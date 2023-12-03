Breaking News
Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Telangana election results: Congress surges ahead of ruling BRS

Congress is surging ahead of the ruling BRS in Telangana, leading in 67 seats as counting of votes is underway and the Telagana election results are awaited.

Shraddha gives a shoutout to father Shakti Kapoor for performance in 'Animal'

03 December,2023 06:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'House of the Dragon' Season 2 trailer: The dragon warfare intensifies

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 trailer: Daemon Targaryen suits up in his impressive armour, knights on horseback, soldiers burning alive and several of the main cast riding their dragons into battle

03 December,2023 10:23 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: Two dead after major fire in four-storey building near Girgaon Chowpatty

No casualty is reported and three people have been rescued, as per the preliminary information.

03 December,2023 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
How the silent reading community in Mumbai is making noise

Flowering at different gardens in Mumbai, the silent reading communities inspired by Cubbon Reads in Bengaluru, are bringing not only the young but also the old to read in open spaces. Sitting quietly devoid of interaction, readers can simply read with like-minded people while enjoying everything that nature has to offer

03 December,2023 11:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Here's all you need to know

The final clash for the T20Is between India and Australia is just a few hours away. Here is all you need to know (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

03 December,2023 12:50 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

