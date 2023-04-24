Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: 16-year-old crushed to death by truck after falling off cycle

Teen, who hailed from Prayagraj, lost balance after auto made sharp turn

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli blows a kiss to wife Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR match

24 April,2023 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date

The reason for the delay in release of the film is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam

24 April,2023 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Elections can happen any time, we are prepared: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav claimed he did not allow injustice to any religion during his term in office

24 April,2023 08:57 AM IST | Jalgaon | ANI
Lifestyle News
How can exercise make you happy

Mid-Day Premium How can exercise make you happy

Holistic nutrition, integrative and lifestyle medicine expert Luke Coutinho on the role of diet, and the benefits of boosting your happy hormones through exercise

24 April,2023 09:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Brave lady catches thief: Sachin recalls how his mother chased a thief in Mumbai

The legend said that he did not really find birthdays exciting

24 April,2023 09:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

