Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
Thane: Fire breaks out in house, no injuries

No one was injured in the fire that started around 7.30 am in the house in a chawl (row tenement) at Lokmanya Nagar

Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif among others, attend 'Mrs. Chatterjee...' screening

 16 March,2023 11:13 AM IST | Sneha Singh
Entertainment News
‘No pressure, only pleasure’, says 'RRR' co-writer KV Vijayendra Prasad

Despite the tag of an Oscar-winner now attached with RRR, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad says people’s expectations from part 2 doesn’t weigh heavy on him

16 March,2023 07:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Mumbai
Mumbai: Daughter lives with mother's body for 3 months

Killer, 24, ordered the bottles from nearby Kalachowkie chemist shop to disguise the smell emanating from decomposing body of 55-year-old she had murdered last December

16 March,2023 07:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
How do genetic factors influence oral health

Premium

From protein levels to teeth alignment, genetic factors deeply influence dental health. Ahead of World Oral Health Day, we’ve got a medical expert to explain the basics

16 March,2023 09:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Delhi Capitals rope in David Warner to replace injured captain Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals franchise also announced former India captain and Ex BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly as their Director of Cricket. Ganguly has been associated with Capitals in the past too, in the role of mentor, during the 2019 season

16 March,2023 11:02 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

