Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
Fraudulent investment scheme case: ED conducts searches in Maharashtra, Gujarat

During the searches – conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 – the ED seized various incriminating documents, details of immovable assets worth crores of rupees, and digital devices. It also froze several bank accounts belonging to the accused

23 June,2025 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sonam Kapoor has chopped 12 inches of her long, luscious hair and donated it to charity. The actress shared a video getting a haircut and flaunting her new look, wherein she revealed the reason and thanked her father, Anil Kapoor, for his genes

23 June,2025 04:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled three of its own MLAs. It has been informed that the MLAs who have been expelled allegedly cross-voted and helped the BJP win the Rajya Sabha polls last year. This shocking move from the Samajwadi Party comes more than a year after the February 2024 Rajya Sabha elections.

23 June,2025 04:23 PM IST | Lucknow | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Imagine humming to melodies that are inspired by collections at a museum? Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has created special playlists that you can access via a popular music app

23 June,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Minal Sancheti
Sports News
Prithvi Shaw’s career has seen a steady decline in recent seasons, with his red-ball prospects for India taking a hit due to repeated concerns over his fitness and discipline

23 June,2025 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

