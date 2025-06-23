-
During the searches – conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 – the ED seized various incriminating documents, details of immovable assets worth crores of rupees, and digital devices. It also froze several bank accounts belonging to the accused
Sonam Kapoor has chopped 12 inches of her long, luscious hair and donated it to charity. The actress shared a video getting a haircut and flaunting her new look, wherein she revealed the reason and thanked her father, Anil Kapoor, for his genes23 June,2025 04:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled three of its own MLAs. It has been informed that the MLAs who have been expelled allegedly cross-voted and helped the BJP win the Rajya Sabha polls last year. This shocking move from the Samajwadi Party comes more than a year after the February 2024 Rajya Sabha elections.23 June,2025 04:23 PM IST | Lucknow | mid-day online correspondent
Imagine humming to melodies that are inspired by collections at a museum? Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has created special playlists that you can access via a popular music app23 June,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Minal Sancheti
Prithvi Shaw’s career has seen a steady decline in recent seasons, with his red-ball prospects for India taking a hit due to repeated concerns over his fitness and discipline23 June,2025 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
