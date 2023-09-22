Breaking News
Lalbaugcha Raja receives over Rs 1 cr in donations in just 2 days of Ganeshotsav
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 28 new cases
Dhangar quota demand: Will study methodology of other states, says CM Shinde
Four of family found dead inside house in Ujjain
Maharashtra: Inferior quality betel nuts seized in Nagpur, says FDA
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Mother throws 39-day-old daughter from 14th-floor of Mulund building, booked
Mumbai

The mother threw her 39-day-old daughter from the window of a flat of a building in Mulund on Thursday morning, a Mumbai Police official said

BTS: Suga takes to social media to bid his final goodbye, ARMYs in tears

BTS: Suga takes to social media to bid his final goodbye, ARMYs in tears

21 September,2023 09:36 PM IST | South Korea
Entertainment News
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Curious about the menu for the event?

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Curious about the menu for the event?

Here's everything we know about the menu of the most anticipated wedding of 2023

21 September,2023 07:33 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Devotees create 'Mumbai chawl' theme decor for Ganeshotsav

IN PHOTOS: Devotees create 'Mumbai chawl' theme decor for Ganeshotsav

With an aim to create 'out of the box' art decor for their house-hold Ganpati idol, these devotees made Mumbai chawls as a theme this year for the Ganpati festival (Pic/Ashish Raje)

21 September,2023 03:46 PM IST | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
How Muslims welcome Lalbaugcha Raja at Byculla and Nagpada

Mid-Day Premium How Muslims welcome Lalbaugcha Raja at Byculla and Nagpada

Lalbaughcha Raja procession travels through Muslim-dominant locations of South Bombay – Byculla, Nagpada, Agripada, Do Taki to conclude the immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty

14 September,2023 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Things to watch out from India vs Australia ODI series

IN PHOTOS: Things to watch out from India vs Australia ODI series

A 3-match ODI series between India and Australia is starting on 22nd September. Here are a few points to watch from this series (Pic: PTI and AFP)

21 September,2023 06:02 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


