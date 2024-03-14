Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
Massive fire breaks out at furniture godown in Goregaon; nobody injured
Mumbai

A massive fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb on Thursday. nobody was injured in the blaze

Food, fashion, luxury: Malaika Arora gives glimpse of her 24 hrs in London

14 March,2024 03:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ram Gopal Varma announces decision to contest election from Pithapuram

Lok Sabha 2024: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made the 'sudden' decision of contesting the upcoming elections from Andhra Pradesh

14 March,2024 06:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
BJP wants to win more than 400 LS seats to 'change' Constitution, claims Uddhav
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the BJP is campaigning with an aim to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 as it wants to "change the Constitution"

14 March,2024 04:15 PM IST | Guhaghar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
The 49th edition of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI is back in Mumbai

The five-day event which presents style innovation and sets the stage for trends in fashion and beauty, will be hosted at the Jio World Convention Center in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

14 March,2024 06:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Twice the brilliance?

Mid-Day Premium Twice the brilliance?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have had an unblemished winning record last year

14 March,2024 05:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

