Sources tell mid-day that walkways and garden will be sacrificed in Jap crematoria-inspired R40-crore Antim Prasthan project
Premam director Alphones Puthren has made some strong and serious allegations post the demise of actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth29 December,2023 07:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Hips don’t lie—or lie down, in this case. Mumbai runners are part of a challenging 128 km run in Tanzania to celebrate India-Tanzania friendship29 December,2023 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Hemal Ashar
At a time when health has become a priority more than ever before due to the Covid-19 pandemic, mid-day.com spoke to healthcare tech platforms using Artificial Intelligence to help people with not only weight loss management but also diabetes, and even help radiologists carry out their tasks seamlessly29 December,2023 05:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
South Africa’s fast bowling trio of Rabada, Burger and Jansen claim 9 wickets to decimate Indian batting line-up as hosts humiliate visitors to win by an innings and 32 runs29 December,2023 07:00 AM IST | Centurion | R Kaushik
