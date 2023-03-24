Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
Heeding ‘agents’, they visited US consulate at BKC only to learn offer letters were fake

Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: A look at top 8 soulful tracks of the superstar

24 March,2023 09:18 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Bebo suspects if Aamir, Sharman, Madhavan are making 3 Idiots sequel without her

Adding fuel to fans' speculation, now Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a video on her official Instagram handle hinting that the sequel of '3 Idiots' is probably in the works

24 March,2023 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Surgeons at JJ hospital to get robotic assistance soon

Proposal has been sent to acquire system that can execute wide range of complex procedures

24 March,2023 07:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
Lifestyle News
Butter Chicken Biryani to Andhra Mutton Biryani: Mumbai chefs share fun recipes

It is hard for most people to say no to biryani and that’s simply because of the unique flavours that each preparation have. Luckily, India boasts of many. Mid-day Online spoke to city chefs to share recipes of biryani they love, and they not only have classics but also innovative variations

24 March,2023 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
PV Sindhu exits, Satwik-Chirag duo enters quarters of Swiss Open

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu failed to defend her Swiss Open Super 300 badminton title as she was shocked by unseeded Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in a thrilling three-game women's singles second round match here

24 March,2023 11:38 AM IST | Basel | PTI

