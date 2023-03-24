- Latest News
Heeding ‘agents’, they visited US consulate at BKC only to learn offer letters were fake
Adding fuel to fans' speculation, now Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a video on her official Instagram handle hinting that the sequel of '3 Idiots' is probably in the works24 March,2023 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Proposal has been sent to acquire system that can execute wide range of complex procedures24 March,2023 07:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
It is hard for most people to say no to biryani and that’s simply because of the unique flavours that each preparation have. Luckily, India boasts of many. Mid-day Online spoke to city chefs to share recipes of biryani they love, and they not only have classics but also innovative variations24 March,2023 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu failed to defend her Swiss Open Super 300 badminton title as she was shocked by unseeded Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in a thrilling three-game women's singles second round match here24 March,2023 11:38 AM IST | Basel | PTI
