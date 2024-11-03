Breaking News
Gopal Shetty meets BJP leaders, says 'will never leave the party'
Two injured after fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray to start campaign on Nov 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha
Jayant Patil claims BJP used irrigation 'scam' to blackmail Ajit Pawar
Under established procedures action will be taken: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Two hospitalised after fire breaks out in Goregaon residential building

The fire was reported around 12:49 PM and it originated on the second floor of the 34-storey residential complex, impacting electric wiring, household items, and installations

Then Vs Now: A look at Tabu's amazing transformation through the years!

Then Vs Now: A look at Tabu's amazing transformation through the years!

03 November,2024 01:02 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Netizens revisit Amitabh Bachchan's old birthday wishes for Aishwarya Rai

Netizens revisit Amitabh Bachchan's old birthday wishes for Aishwarya Rai

Fans have been sending Aishwarya Rai plenty of good wishes, but noticeably, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and her in-laws didn’t share anything on her birthday

03 November,2024 02:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: Several areas continue to record 'poor' AQI amid Diwali

Mumbai weather updates: Several areas continue to record 'poor' AQI amid Diwali

On Saturday, a haze lingered over the city, obscuring its skyline, while the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department indicated a rise in temperatures

03 November,2024 10:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS | Revisiting late Rohit Bal’s final goodbye to the fashion world

IN PHOTOS | Revisiting late Rohit Bal’s final goodbye to the fashion world

Rohit Bal, an iconic figure in the fashion world, passed away on November 1, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy. His death comes just weeks after he showcased his last collection ‘Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe’ at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in October 2024. (Pics: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk)

03 November,2024 10:09 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Patel's six-wicket haul helps Kiwis register series sweep

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Patel's six-wicket haul helps Kiwis register series sweep

After winning the IND vs NZ 3rd Test, Tom Latham-led New Zealand scripted history by becoming the first team to win a 3-0 Test series in India. Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant scored 64 runs in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test but fell short of taking his team home

03 November,2024 01:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK