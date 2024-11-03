-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
The fire was reported around 12:49 PM and it originated on the second floor of the 34-storey residential complex, impacting electric wiring, household items, and installations
Fans have been sending Aishwarya Rai plenty of good wishes, but noticeably, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and her in-laws didn’t share anything on her birthday03 November,2024 02:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
On Saturday, a haze lingered over the city, obscuring its skyline, while the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department indicated a rise in temperatures03 November,2024 10:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Rohit Bal, an iconic figure in the fashion world, passed away on November 1, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy. His death comes just weeks after he showcased his last collection ‘Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe’ at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in October 2024. (Pics: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk)03 November,2024 10:09 AM IST | Raaina Jain
After winning the IND vs NZ 3rd Test, Tom Latham-led New Zealand scripted history by becoming the first team to win a 3-0 Test series in India. Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant scored 64 runs in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test but fell short of taking his team home03 November,2024 01:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT