Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
SBI staffer held for stealing gold worth Rs 3 cr from customer's bank locker
Mumbai

The accused are identified the arrested persons as Manoj Maruti Mhaske, working as service manager in the SBI's personal banking branch in Mulund West

Ent Top Stories: RRR returns to Oscars 2024

11 March,2024 08:34 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

11 March,2024 07:38 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
News
Opposition question timing of Centre's announcement to notify CAA

Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship

11 March,2024 07:37 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
How Mumbai’s road queens blaze trails with biking adventures

Diving into the thrilling world of Mumbai's female bikers, Midday.com caught up with three 'Ladies of Harley' (as they like to be called), who recount episodes of adrenaline-pumping journeys

11 March,2024 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Mumbai's ‘Ranji’ dynasty

Mumbai's journey in the Ranji Trophy is not merely a sequence of victories, rather a chronicle of cricketing royalty that has left an indelible mark on the tournament's storied history

11 March,2024 08:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

