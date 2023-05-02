Breaking News
On central govt website, Navi Mumbai playground is a wetland
Mumbai University: Declare psychology results void, say teachers
Mumbai: Mini-Covid wave subsides
Mumbai: 4,622 societies, govt & private premises told to trim trees by May end
Mumbai: Western Railway creating 5 waterways to ease track flooding
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

'Convene a special session of Legislature to discuss current issues in state'

Speaking to the media after presenting their  memorandum to the Governor, Nana Patole further said that farmers have been devastated by the weather change and even by the government policies

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally getting engaged on May 13?

02 May,2023 05:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Gulshan Grover 'impressed and inspired' by Parineeti Chopra

Gulshan Grover recently took to his social media handle to share pictures from his meet with Parineeti Chopra. The senior actor also revealed what they discussed during their meet

02 May,2023 04:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Sharad Pawar resigns from post, supporters protest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday stepped down as the chief of the party. Following Pawar's announcement, hundreds of NCP party workers reached at his residence and began to protest. Pics/ Sameer Abedi

02 May,2023 04:23 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Lifestyle News
Met Gala 2023: Elites walk the red carpet to honour designer Karl Lagerfeld

This year, the extravaganza, which always falls on the first Monday of May, celebrates Lagerfeld, and ushers in the opening of a Costume Institute exhibition dedicated to the iconic designer, who died in 2019

02 May,2023 01:20 PM IST | New York, United States | AFP
Sports News
How've India dethroned Australia to be No. 1 Test team without playing any Tests

Australia’s reign as the No. 1 Test side drew to an end after 15 months with the Men in Blue edging past the Aussies ahead of the high-profile ICC World Test Championship Final starting in June

02 May,2023 04:52 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

