Breaking News
Kerala: Death toll in Malappuram boat capsize incident rises to 21
Mumbai: Final phase of plan to reduce flooding at Hindmata nearing completion
New type of terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'
Mumbai: Work on three crucial rail bridges makes strides overnight
Mumbai: NMIMS in a spot again as students fail to clear exams
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: Senior citizen strangled to death by caretaker

As per preliminary information, the accused allegedly tied the victim's hands and feet and strangled him in the morning while the latter's wife was in another room in the house, an official said

Sonam Kapoor drops cute pic of Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja on anniversary

Sonam Kapoor drops cute pic of Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja on anniversary

08 May,2023 03:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' collects crosses Rs. 30 crore mark on day 3

Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' collects crosses Rs. 30 crore mark on day 3

Joining the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa', Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' has emerged as one of the top openers of the year 2023

08 May,2023 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
West Bengal govt bans 'The Kerala Story' movie

West Bengal govt bans 'The Kerala Story' movie

Action will be taken against any theatre found showing the film, the official said

08 May,2023 06:16 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI
Lifestyle News
Dealing with frizzy hair? These simple hairstyles can come to the rescue

Dealing with frizzy hair? These simple hairstyles can come to the rescue

Dealing with frizzy hair can often be very difficult and that may leave many people disappointed because they are not able to look good even on a bad hair day. However, there are many different hairstyles that can help and it starts with a simple messy bun

08 May,2023 05:55 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss in an IPL match, here on Monday

08 May,2023 07:39 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK