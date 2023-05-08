- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
As per preliminary information, the accused allegedly tied the victim's hands and feet and strangled him in the morning while the latter's wife was in another room in the house, an official said
Joining the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa', Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' has emerged as one of the top openers of the year 202308 May,2023 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Action will be taken against any theatre found showing the film, the official said08 May,2023 06:16 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI
Dealing with frizzy hair can often be very difficult and that may leave many people disappointed because they are not able to look good even on a bad hair day. However, there are many different hairstyles that can help and it starts with a simple messy bun08 May,2023 05:55 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss in an IPL match, here on Monday08 May,2023 07:39 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT