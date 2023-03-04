Breaking News
Mumbai: Deadly Dadar platform to be widened by 2 metres
Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream
With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning
Mumbai: BEST’s 400 CNG buses to hit the roads again soon
Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

In Focus

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Sisodia's custody

CBI's plea was opposed by Sisodia's lawyer who said the inefficiency of the agency to complete its probe cannot be a ground for remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself

Watch: Akshay Kumar performs mid-air stunts at The Entertainers tour in Atlanta

 04 March,2023 03:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Tiger Shroff flaunts his 'post-cake' physique in latest video, check it out

On March 2, Tiger celebrated his 33rd birthday. On the occasion of actor's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and sent warm wishes

04 March,2023 02:59 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Cough syrup row: 'Licences of six cough manufacturing firms cancelled by FDA'

In response to Shelar, Rathod said that the World Health Organisation had issued a report on the death of 66 children in Gambia in October 2022

04 March,2023 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
Raghu Dixit: Vishal-Shekhar and Mumbai helped me become who I am today

The Bengaluru musician, who recently performed at the Mahindra Roots Festival, speaks to Mid-day Online about his love for Mumbai, his latest album, ‘Orchestra Mysuru’, his upcoming album ‘Shakkar’ and how it saved him during the Covid-19 pandemic

04 March,2023 09:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
WPL 2023: Know your captain! RCB's Smriti Mandhana, an enigma for bowlers

The star of the Indian women's cricket team Smriti Mandhana picked by the RCB as the captain of their Ship. Smriti Mandhana has been an enigma for the top bowlers around the globe. (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

04 March,2023 03:47 PM IST | Apurv Chatterjee

