According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire broke out around 9:16 am at a fertilizer production company situated near M.M. Valley, next to Kausa Cemetery in Mumbra
Ahead of his birthday, Rocking Star Yash penned a note for his fans urging them to priortise their safety and not to assemble at his residence. However, fans have now decoded the special symbol in the note04 January,2025 01:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the long-standing issue of affordable housing for Dabbawalas04 January,2025 01:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Nutrition experts outline common health concerns, key nutrients, seasonal superfoods, and bust myths to help you stay healthy this winter04 January,2025 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Pant, renowned for his aggressive and fearless style of play, reached the half-century mark in a mere 29 balls, shattering previous records04 January,2025 12:12 PM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent
