Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Thane: Fire breaks out at fertilizer production facility in Mumbra

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire broke out around 9:16 am at a fertilizer production company situated near M.M. Valley, next to Kausa Cemetery in Mumbra

Shahana Goswami's Hindi film 'Santosh' makes it to Oscars top 15 shortlist

Shahana Goswami's Hindi film 'Santosh' makes it to Oscars top 15 shortlist

04 January,2025 12:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
KGF star Yash's birthday message for fans ignites theories, here's why

KGF star Yash's birthday message for fans ignites theories, here's why

Ahead of his birthday, Rocking Star Yash penned a note for his fans urging them to priortise their safety and not to assemble at his residence. However, fans have now decoded the special symbol in the note

04 January,2025 01:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai Dabbawalas express concerns over Rs 25 lakh housing scheme

Mumbai Dabbawalas express concerns over Rs 25 lakh housing scheme

Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the long-standing issue of affordable housing for Dabbawalas

04 January,2025 01:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Winter superfoods to boost immunity

Winter superfoods to boost immunity

Nutrition experts outline common health concerns, key nutrients, seasonal superfoods, and bust myths to help you stay healthy this winter

04 January,2025 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Rishabh Pant fires with a blistering 29-ball fifty, second fastest by an Indian

Rishabh Pant fires with a blistering 29-ball fifty, second fastest by an Indian

Pant, renowned for his aggressive and fearless style of play, reached the half-century mark in a mere 29 balls, shattering previous records

04 January,2025 12:12 PM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK