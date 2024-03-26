Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
Two arrested for alleged human trafficking under guise of high-paying employment
Mumbai

According to the Crime Branch police, the two accused individuals allegedly lured unemployed youths with enticing offers of earning money in Laos, a Southeast Asian country

'Every time SRK removed his shirt I would throw up': Farah Khan on pregnancy

26 March,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Netizens criticise Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take on the challenged to save the world from a deadly weapon in this over three minute long clip

26 March,2024 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction

17-year-old used to work part time to support the family

26 March,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
All you need to know about varicose veins and its impact on health

Varicose veins are enlarged, twisted veins, typically in the legs, caused by faulty valves within the veins, leading to blood pooling and bulging. This article sheds light on the symptoms, causes and treatment of varicose veins, offering insights into managing this common circulatory condition

26 March,2024 10:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IPL 2024: Head coach Fleming praises Rachin Ravindra ahead of the GT clash

CSK will play their next IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans. Both teams have clashed in the previous year's finals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai defeated RCB in their IPL 2024 opener by six wickets

26 March,2024 03:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


