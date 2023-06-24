- Latest News
He was on a flight heading from city to Delhi when he spoke of taking control of Ahmedabad flight
Director Rahul V Chittella said, "My previous film, Azaad, won the best short at the festival in 2017, and it is lovely to go back to the fest with a film as special as Gulmohar"24 June,2023 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
A 14-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Mumbai's Goregaon East on Friday, officials said.23 June,2023 10:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Learning to handle cosmetics and skincare may be overwhelming. We’ve experts share some effective tips to get you started24 June,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Mumbai lad Yashasvi Jaiswal ecstatic to receive Test call-up for two-match series against WI; Ruturaj Gaikwad’s father Dashrat and childhood coach Mohan Jadhav express delight too24 June,2023 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
