Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
IIT Bombay suicide case: Special court grants bail to arrested student

The court directed Arman Khatri to furnish cash bail of Rs 25,000, said his advocate Dinesh Gupta

06 May,2023 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Alia Bhatt shared details on her discussion with Priyanka Chopra before the upcoming MET Gala 2023. This will be her first appearance at the renowned global affair

06 May,2023 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
A dog census, work on which will begin in June, will help civic body target areas that have a high population of canines

06 May,2023 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Millions of LGBTQIA+ persons across India are experiencing a flurry of emotions as litigators debate identities, and rights in the fight for marriage equality

06 May,2023 05:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Gujarat Titans made light work of a 119-run target set by Rajasthan Royals as the defending champions romped home with a commanding nine-wicket win in a one-sided contest on Friday

06 May,2023 05:38 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent

