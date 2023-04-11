Breaking News
Babri masjid demolition remark: Uddhav demands resignation of Chandrakant Patil
Thane: More than Rs 28.3 lakh siphoned off from dead man's bank account
Over 100 shops gutted in fire at vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya
234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India: INSACOG
Will not oppose demand for JPC probe into Adani issue for sake of Oppn unity'
HC quashes Salman's case: 'Judicial process should not be means for harassment'

In the detailed order that became available on Tuesday, the HC noted that the magistrate's court had failed to follow the procedural mandate before issuing summons

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown gets engaged at 19

11 April,2023 04:58 PM IST | Los Angeles | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Mum and I have breakfast over Facetime with our pets

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the latest guest on 'Celebrity Pet Parents 2'

11 April,2023 05:42 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Maha govt ignoring rain-hit farmers, undertaking yatra: MP Arvind Sawant

He alleged the state government announced an aid of a paltry Rs 177 crore to farmers who have lost their crops due to untimely rains and hailstorms

11 April,2023 07:34 PM IST | Akola | PTI
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Top must-try food items during Ramadan at Mohammad Ali Road

Ramadan at Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road is every foodie’s paradise. Located in the heart of South Mumbai, the famous khau galli next to Minara masjid bustles with delicacies throughout the month of Ramadan. Foodies from all corners of the city visit in a bid to stimulate their taste buds. We spoke to one such Mumbaikar Pankaj Anand who takes us through the top unmissable food items at Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

11 April,2023 05:50 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Not Wankhede or Mohali, Pakistan wants to play ODI World Cup in these two venues

The ODI World Cup will start tentatively on October 5, with 46 matches, including final set to be played across 12 Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Rajkot, Bengaluru, Delhi, Indore, Guwahati and Hyderabad, Dharamasala

11 April,2023 05:02 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

