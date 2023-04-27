Breaking News
Mumbai: Less than 2 per cent buildings have submitted fire report to BMC
Mumbai: Bird drops trouble on Metro line
Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah prison
Mumbai: Trio held for conning demat account holders
Mumbai: To pay for petrol, thieves break into, rob actor’s shop
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: 24-year-old man arrested for riding bike on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The accused is identified as Kiran Sunilbhai Patel (24), a resident of Dwarkesh Heaven, Chandkheda at Ahmedabad at Gujarat. Patel was riding the bike with his 17 year old friend who is a resident of Kandivali

Have you heard? Sanjay, Arshad to team up with Akshay next

Have you heard? Sanjay, Arshad to team up with Akshay next

27 April,2023 07:27 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Entertainment News
Sit With Hitlist: Vikramaditya Motwane's evolution from Udaan to Jubilee

Sit With Hitlist: Vikramaditya Motwane's evolution from Udaan to Jubilee

Motwane, on the movies — from Udaan (2010) to Jubilee (2023), both near-masterpieces!

27 April,2023 08:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
Mumbai
Mumbai: Less than 2 per cent buildings have submitted fire report to BMC

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai: Less than 2 per cent buildings have submitted fire report to BMC

Just 907 of more than 50,000 Mumbai high-rises have submitted fire safety certificates despite being given notices in past 4 months

27 April,2023 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
How to mediate: 8 easy tips for beginners

Mid-Day Premium How to mediate: 8 easy tips for beginners

Wellness experts share actionable tips to help you meditate, and develop an everyday practice to aid your holistic wellbeing

27 April,2023 09:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Battle for No. 1 intensifies as Royals eye win against Super Kings on home turf

Battle for No. 1 intensifies as Royals eye win against Super Kings on home turf

CSK look to defend top-of-the-table position against third-placed RR, who can displace them with a win armed with their better NRR in Jaipur tonight

27 April,2023 09:05 AM IST | Jaipur | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK