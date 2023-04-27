- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
The accused is identified as Kiran Sunilbhai Patel (24), a resident of Dwarkesh Heaven, Chandkheda at Ahmedabad at Gujarat. Patel was riding the bike with his 17 year old friend who is a resident of Kandivali
Motwane, on the movies — from Udaan (2010) to Jubilee (2023), both near-masterpieces!27 April,2023 08:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
Just 907 of more than 50,000 Mumbai high-rises have submitted fire safety certificates despite being given notices in past 4 months27 April,2023 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Wellness experts share actionable tips to help you meditate, and develop an everyday practice to aid your holistic wellbeing27 April,2023 09:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
CSK look to defend top-of-the-table position against third-placed RR, who can displace them with a win armed with their better NRR in Jaipur tonight27 April,2023 09:05 AM IST | Jaipur | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT