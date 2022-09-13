×
Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai

In Focus

Mumbai: Two months on, Kalina campus’s new buildings lie empty

None of them have any furniture yet; activist alleges inauguration was hurried as VC’s term was ending

Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA places Rs 2 lakh bounty on absconding accused

Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA places Rs 2 lakh bounty on absconding accused
8 dead in fire in Secunderabad; PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia Telangana

8 dead in fire in Secunderabad; PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
'Koffee With Karan 7': Varun reveals why he considers Alia as his competition

'Koffee With Karan 7': Varun reveals why he considers Alia as his competition

The eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will  feature Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan; stream it on September 15, at midnight, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

13 September,2022 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Long list of questions prepared for Jacqueline Fernandez ahead of summon
Sukesh case

Long list of questions prepared for Jacqueline Fernandez ahead of summon

The same policy officer confirmed that they have prepared a list of questions to be answered by Jacqueline

13 September,2022 12:22 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Bandra Fair: Five food items you need to try during this week

Bandra Fair: Five food items you need to try during this week

The annual Bandra Fair is currently underway in full swing till September 18. If you have been meaning to go after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, then here is a food guide to get you started

13 September,2022 06:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
PHOTOS: Remembering the great Shane Warne on his 53rd birth anniversary

PHOTOS: Remembering the great Shane Warne on his 53rd birth anniversary

Former Australian cricketer and spin legend Shane Warne passed away following a heart attack on March 4, 2022 at the age of 52. As we pay tribute to the spin wizard on his 53rd birth anniversary, we take a look at his illustrious career in cricket along with some brilliant records he set during his time in the game. Pictures/ AFP

13 September,2022 12:03 PM IST

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK