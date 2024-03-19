Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
Fire guts room in Thane flat, no one hurt

The blaze broke out in the fourth floor Thane flat of Surya building at 6:30 pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi

Rakul Preet Singh says nothing has changed after marriage with Jackky Bhagnani

19 March,2024 08:51 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Tanushree Dutta: A journey beyond controversy - celebrating the actress' career

Today, as Tanushree Dutta celebrates her birthday, here is a look back at her journey in the film industry

19 March,2024 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai
News
Maharashtra: Four Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli

The police received information on Monday afternoon that some Naxalites had entered Gadchiroli from neighbouring Telangana by crossing the Pranhita river

19 March,2024 10:17 AM IST | Gadchiroli | PTI
Lifestyle News
Unwitting consumption of coil emissions may lead to lung diseases: Health expert

Did you know that chemicals emitted from mosquito repellants may pose respiratory risks when inhaled in high concentrations? Health experts discuss the consequences of exposure to mosquito repellents and offer strategies to safeguard respiratory health

19 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Sachin Tendulkar meets young athletes from the Mann Deshi Champions programme
IN PHOTOS

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar met four female athletes from the Mann Deshi Foundation. Here is all you need to know about this meet

19 March,2024 11:42 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

