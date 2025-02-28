Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

18 rescued after fire breaks out on fishing trawler off Alibag coast

The fire erupted around 4 am when the trawler was around seven nautical miles from the Alibaug's Akshi coast, an official said

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy with a cute photo

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy with a cute photo

28 February,2025 02:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Japanese woman under investigation for kissing BTS member Jin

Japanese woman under investigation for kissing BTS member Jin

The South Korean police has issued summon to a Japanese woman for allegedly kissing BTS member Jin without his consent at a public event

28 February,2025 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maha govt to expand 'Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras' under Centre's CSC initiative

Maha govt to expand 'Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras' under Centre's CSC initiative

An order issued by the state Information and Technology department said Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras will now be established in every gram panchayat, while villages with a population exceeding 5,000 will have at least two such centres

28 February,2025 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Say goodbye to sun damage: 4 dermatologist-approved skin hacks!

Say goodbye to sun damage: 4 dermatologist-approved skin hacks!

Fluctuations in temperature, humidity and environmental factors can stress your skin, leading to dryness, irritation and even breakouts

28 February,2025 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
From rags to riches: Did you know Rohit Sharma delivered milk packets?

From rags to riches: Did you know Rohit Sharma delivered milk packets?

In a nation of over a billion people, rising to prominence is a formidable challenge, especially in a fiercely competitive arena like cricket. Mid-Day delves into the inspiring journeys of renowned cricketers who defied poverty to achieve greatness (Photos: Instagram)

28 February,2025 02:45 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK