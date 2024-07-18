Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
Residents’ long-standing demand honoured as state government approves change of name

Bhumi’s environmental endeavours - water bowls for animals, hydroponics farming

18 July,2024 11:09 AM IST | Mumbai
Did you know? Ambani dog Happy owns a luxury car worth Rs 4 crore

Anant Ambani’s pet dog Happy stole the show at the grand wedding. He wore a brocade sherwani.

18 July,2024 09:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate to heavy rainfall today

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius

18 July,2024 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Women CEOs guide on how they attain work-life balance

Mid-Day Premium Women CEOs guide on how they attain work-life balance

The inability to disconnect from work can come at a cost. Women in leadership positions share honest accounts of juggling high-stakes careers and personal obligations. Also, they share practical methods that help them strike a work-life balance

18 July,2024 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
SL vs IND: Ready to be 'SKY high'

Suryakumar Yadav’s former India U-23 coach Mukund Parmar and ex-Mumbai U-23 coach Vilas Godbole reckon he deserves T20 captaincy given his vast international experience and positive attitude

18 July,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

