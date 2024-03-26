Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Lost coins of 84 countries a surprise hit at BEST museum

Visitors, especially school children, throng display of coins and currencies dropped or lost by foreign tourists on BEST buses

Priyanka Chopra to collaborate with Bhansali for period action drama

Priyanka Chopra to collaborate with Bhansali for period action drama

26 March,2024 08:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma, kids Vamika, Akaay after RCB beat PBKS

Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma, kids Vamika, Akaay after RCB beat PBKS

A viral video of Virat Kohli engaging in a cute banter with Anushka, Vamika, and Akaay, from the Chinaswammy Stadium, has left netizens awestruck. 

26 March,2024 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Shiv Sena's list of candidates will be out in day or two, says Rahul Shewale
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Shiv Sena's list of candidates will be out in day or two, says Rahul Shewale

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shewale said discussions have taken place within the Mahayuti alliance and a decision would be taken soon

26 March,2024 09:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
City residents more prone to hyperpigmentation: Experts recommend home remedies

Mid-Day Premium City residents more prone to hyperpigmentation: Experts recommend home remedies

If you have been profusely looking for tips to get rid of those dark patches sitting on your face, we have skin gurus dishing out skin-friendly tips to help you manage hyperpigmentation effectively

26 March,2024 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
MCA's disciplinary committee to investigate about MIG-Parsee's altercation

MCA's disciplinary committee to investigate about MIG-Parsee's altercation

Even some onlookers ran on to the field. The police were called when the situation got out of hand

26 March,2024 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK