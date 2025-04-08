Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
Absconding ex-bank VP, wife seek video hearing in Rs 122 cr bank scam

Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing has summoned the CEO of Omkara ARC to record a statement in connection with the Rs 122 crore New India Cooperative Bank fraud case, as discrepancies surface in NPA asset recovery deals

Sunny Deol on playing Lord Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana

08 April,2025 12:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan co-actor Dhairya Karwa gets married

Actor Dhairya Karwa secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The actor is yet to officially share the news with his followers

08 April,2025 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Business News
Indian stock markets rebound after Monday’s plunge, Nifty crosses 22,500

A day after a steep decline triggered by global tariff concerns, Indian stock markets opened higher on Tuesday with both Sensex and Nifty making significant gains, led by strong sectoral performance

08 April,2025 10:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Hypertension and diabetes among top concerns for Indians in 2024: Report

The report highlights that there were 84 per cent online searches that grew year on year for lifestyle diseases with hypertension witnessing the highest growth at 21 per cent year on year

08 April,2025 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
CSK must better batting!

Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co need to fire with willow to overturn fortunes against better-placed Punjab Kings after suffering two home defeats in poor start to season

08 April,2025 08:28 AM IST | Chandigarh | Santosh Suri

