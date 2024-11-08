Mumbai

| Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent 08 November,2024 02:44 PM IST

Maharashtra polls

Shiv Sena has announced Milind Deora as the Mahayuti candidate from Worli, whereas, Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Aaditya Thackeray as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from the seat