Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
Aaditya Thackeray focused on
Maharashtra polls

Shiv Sena has announced Milind Deora as the Mahayuti candidate from Worli, whereas, Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Aaditya Thackeray as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from the seat

TV actor Vihan Verma was traumatised after casting couch experience at 17

08 November,2024 03:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Musician blasts Kriti Sanon’s ‘Do Patti’ for plagiarism: Shameless, filthy thief

‘Do Patti’ song “Maiyya” by music composer duo Parampara Tandon and Sachet Tandon touches upon Kriti Sanon’s character and her mother dealing with domestic violence

08 November,2024 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Man booked for molesting teen girl, defrauding her of Rs 7 lakh on job pretext

The teenager recently filed a police complaint following which the suspect was booked for molestation, fraud and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said

07 November,2024 09:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Stop feeding pigeons! Mumbai docs say the bird's dropping can cause pneumonia
World Pneumonia Day

Mid-Day Premium Stop feeding pigeons! Mumbai docs say the bird's dropping can cause pneumonia

Ahead of World Pneumonia Day on November 12, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai doctors who deep-dived into the lung infection. They not only highlighted the causes but also effects and treatment, but not without an important warning

08 November,2024 10:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Travis Head and wife Jess welcomes second child

Australian star batsman Travis Head and his wife Jess have welcomed their newborn baby. Here is all you need to know (Pic: Instagram/travishead34)

08 November,2024 01:52 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

