Breaking News
South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police
Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels
Survey finds 45 per cent of Mumbai children are overweight
Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead
Mumbai: BMC to set up dedicated war room to monitor nullah desilting operations
IPL 2025

In Focus

Maharana Pratap's statue to be inaugurated in Chhatrapati Sambhaji on April 18

Statue of Maharana Pratap, the 16th century ruler of Mewar, will be inaugurated at 5 pm in Cannought Place area of CIDCO

Sonakshi Sinha shuts troll for saying divorce with Zaheer Iqbal is 'too close'

Sonakshi Sinha shuts troll for saying divorce with Zaheer Iqbal is ‘too close’

17 April,2025 05:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
2 years after breakup, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reunite for a project

2 years after breakup, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reunite for a project

Ex-couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are all set to reunite on screen for the first time since their split. They will be seen together in a short film titled Naafs

17 April,2025 04:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai police provide helplines for victims of 'digital arrest' scam

Mumbai police provide helplines for victims of 'digital arrest' scam

In such scams, fraudsters call a person posing as officials of law enforcement agencies such as police, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Customs, and claim that their mobile number, Aadhaar or bank account has been used for money laundering or some other illegal activity

17 April,2025 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
From best locations to safety tips: Your complete trekking guide around Mumbai

From best locations to safety tips: Your complete trekking guide around Mumbai

The sun working overtime this summer shouldn’t melt away your trekking plans. Four experts answer four questions for a safe and sound trekking experience

17 April,2025 09:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Devashish Kamble | Minal Sancheti
Sports News
IPL 2025: Sanju Samson hails DC's Starc after final-over heroics vs RR

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson hails DC's Starc after final-over heroics vs RR

DC's Mitchell Starc's final over brilliance helped the side to push the match into the Super Over against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

17 April,2025 02:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


