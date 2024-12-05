Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
Watch video: Mumbai police team attacked by mob with stones at Ambivali station

The Thane police have registered an FIR and are in the process of identifying the mob and apprehending the accused

Pushpa 2 premiere: Allu's presence causes stampede, woman dies, son injured

05 December,2024 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Amaran actor Rohman Shawl on working with Sivakarthiyen and Sai Pallavi

Rohman Shawl made his acting debut with the recently released Tamil film 'Amaran'. The actor who plays the antagonist in the biographical drama spoke to mid-day.com about bagging the film without an audition

05 December,2024 10:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Should I call Lawrence? Man held for threatening bouncer at Salman Khan's shoot

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a bouncer at Salman Khan's Mumbai shoot, invoking Lawrence Bishnoi's name

05 December,2024 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Mumbai Guide News
From theatre to music: Attend these 8 unique events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

05 December,2024 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Kanisha Softa
Sports News
'Gone to rehab 14 times’: Close friend reveals Kambli’s ‘severe’ health issues

Couto had visited Kambli’s residence in Bandra in August after the first video of him struggling to walk went viral

05 December,2024 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

