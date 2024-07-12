Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Mahul pumping station faces further delays

Compensation disputes with salt commissioner stalls key infrastructure development

In Pics: All of bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's luxurious, custom looks so far

In Pics: All of bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's luxurious, custom looks so far

12 July,2024 01:24 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Celebrity Life News
Unpacking the lavish details of the 7-month Ambani-Merchant wedding extravaganza

Unpacking the lavish details of the 7-month Ambani-Merchant wedding extravaganza

On July 12, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, will finally marry Radhika Merchant. They've been celebrating their engagement since January

12 July,2024 09:57 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Voting commences for Maharashtra Legislative Council elections

Voting commences for Maharashtra Legislative Council elections

Maharashtra Legislative Council elections are being held to replace the vacancies that will be created by the 11 members of the state legislature's upper house retiring on July 27.

12 July,2024 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Unveiling the Wild: Everything you need to know before your first safari

Mid-Day Premium Unveiling the Wild: Everything you need to know before your first safari

From hotspots to safari etiquette, and a packing list, here is an expert guide to your first safari adventure

12 July,2024 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sunday Mid-Day News
Sunny side of the streets
SUNIL GAVASKAR@75

Sunny side of the streets

Sunday mid-day gets batting legend Sunil Gavaskar to take guard for a flurry of nostalgic strokes of his childhood, club cricket, as well as the tough world of inter-office and domestic cricket, all of which contributed to the rich tapestry of Mumbai cricket

12 July,2024 11:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK