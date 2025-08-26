-
Manoj Jarange has refused to relent even after an Officer on Special Duty from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's office met him in Antarwali Sarathi to conciliate him on Tuesday
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events26 August,2025 07:54 PM IST | Aakruti Bagla
The current Ro-Ro service (where wheeled cargo such as cars are driven on and off the vessel) between Mumbai and Alibaug (in adjoining Raigad district) runs at 10-15 knots speed. The new service will have higher speed to cover the longer distance, Nitesh Rane said26 August,2025 08:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ganesh Chaturthi – one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Mumbai – is almost here, and the city is immersed in last-minute preparations. The lanes of Dadar market are full with enthusiastic Mumbaikars shopping for flowers, decorations and other items (Pics/Shadab Khan)26 August,2025 08:58 PM IST | Raaina Jain
A landslide hit the route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leading to some injuries, officials said26 August,2025 05:25 PM IST | Jammu | mid-day online correspondent
