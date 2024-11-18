Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

No urgent hearing on plea against appointment of Rashmi Shukla as DGP: HC

Sanjay Verma took over as the DGP of Maharashtra on November 5, a day after incumbent Shukla was removed on a directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls

18 November,2024 01:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
After PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report'. The film is based on events surrounding the Godhra riots of 2002

18 November,2024 03:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
This time, BookMyShow implemented automated queue randomisation system

18 November,2024 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Coldplay will perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025

18 November,2024 02:53 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

Virat's Kohli love story with Australian conditions has come to silence Virat's critics twice, in 2012 and 2014. After a concerning West Indies tour in 2011, where he averaged a mere 15.20 after scoring a paltry 76 runs in five innings, his future looked bleak

18 November,2024 01:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


