Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
Pakistani currency note found in Pune housing society near NDA, probe underway

A Pakistani Rs 20 note was found in a housing society in Pune’s Bhukum area, located 18 km from the National Defence Academy (NDA). Authorities have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and assessing potential security concerns.

Ent Top Stories: Rs 5L reward for BeerBiceps’ tongue; Arijit-Ed's scooter ride

11 February,2025 05:44 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung tops yet another list of Most Handsome Men in the World

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has ranked ahead of stars like Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson and Henry Cavill to clinch the top spot on a new most handsome list

11 February,2025 04:38 PM IST | Seoul | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai horror: 64-year-old woman found murdered in Bandra flat, suspect detained

The murder came to light last night when a neighbour alerted the police after detecting a foul odour emanating from the deceased's house

11 February,2025 01:31 PM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Hobby class to long drive, 10 unique date ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day

If you want to plan a special date this Valentine's Day, and are looking for out-of-the-box ways to celebrate your bond, here are a few date ideas you can explore

11 February,2025 01:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
"Tennis-ball cricket can help batsmen improve their shots": Rohit coach Dinesh

A former cricketer and Dronacharya Awardee, Dinesh Lad hails the importance of tennis ball cricket in the player's initial years and the potential ISPL holds for the players. Dinesh Lad who himself started as a bowler with a tennis ball in his early days before picking the leather ball feels ISPL is a great platform for budding cricketers

11 February,2025 05:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

