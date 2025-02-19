Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Mumbai: Bangladeshi couple arrested in Versova for illegal stay in India

Cops say couple has a 23-yr-old son who was born in India but they will arrest him too

Mindy Kaling unveils her star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, BJ Novak cheers for her

19 February,2025 09:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Emraan Hashmi to reunite with the Bhatts with twisted musical love story

Sources say Emraan Hashmi, who was launched by Mukesh Bhatt, to reunite with the producer and director Vishesh Bhatt for a dark love story

19 February,2025 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: City records rise in temperatures, moderate AQI

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius

19 February,2025 10:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Want to recreate Ed Sheeran's effortless style? Here are some expert tips

Hot on the heels of the pop icon’s Mathematics tour, here’s the lowdown on how you too can channel Ed Sheeran’s style

19 February,2025 08:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Anindita Paul
Sports News
Dr Ambedkar Vidyalaya are Giles Shield champs

After conceding a 137-run lead, Dhyandeep were all out for 192 in 40 overs, setting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar a target of 56 runs to win the final. Anup Yadav reduced them to 14-3. before  Om smashed a boundary to end the game with a day to spare

19 February,2025 07:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Rufus Vedanayagam

Trending News:


