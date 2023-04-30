Breaking News
Mumbai: 24,000 trees pruned so far, 61,000 in line
Maharashtra: Female cop from Haryana killed in road accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg
Mumbai: Eros Theatre is going nowhere!
Mumbai: Elderly widow loses Rs 85.6 lakh in two-year-long con job
Mumbai: 886 paan bidi shops demolished in five days
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: 886 paan bidi shops demolished in five days

Local residents say defiant shop owners open up again post 7 pm, after BMC’s working hours

Have you heard? Inspired, homage or original?

Have you heard? Inspired, homage or original?

30 April,2023 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Entertainment News
Google Doodle celebrates 36th anniversary of Alan Rickman's iconic performance

Google Doodle celebrates 36th anniversary of Alan Rickman's iconic performance

Google Doodle commemorated the early career success of the late Alan Rickman, who became an iconic figure for his portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films

30 April,2023 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Punjab: Gas leak at Ludhiana factory, 9 killed, 11 injured

Punjab: Gas leak at Ludhiana factory, 9 killed, 11 injured

NDRF teams have been rushed to the factory and a team of doctors and a fire brigade also reached the spot

30 April,2023 11:03 AM IST | Ludhiana | ANI
Lifestyle News
A mix of health, fashion and culture, here's a weekly roundup of our top stories

A mix of health, fashion and culture, here's a weekly roundup of our top stories

From bringing tips from health experts for managing the most common issue of yeast infection women face, to highlighting the challenges classical dancers in India undergo with regards to tough competition from Bollywood dance items, we bring a perfect blend of stories for you to read on a Sunday afternoon

30 April,2023 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Test of Rohit Sharma's captaincy as Mumbai Indians plot comeback in IPL 2023

Test of Rohit Sharma's captaincy as Mumbai Indians plot comeback in IPL 2023

Languishing in the bottom half of the points table, Mumbai Indians hope their bowling and batting fire on all cylinders against high-flying Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede

30 April,2023 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | SS Ramaswamy

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK