25 March,2025

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticised comedian Kunal Kamra's satire, likening it to taking a 'supari(contract)' against someone. He emphasised that while freedom of speech exists, there should be a limit to satire. His comments come after Shiv Sena workers vandalised a comedy venue following Kamra's remarks