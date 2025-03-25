Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
Kamra’s satire is like taking a ‘supari’ against someone, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticised comedian Kunal Kamra's satire, likening it to taking a 'supari(contract)' against someone. He emphasised that while freedom of speech exists, there should be a limit to satire. His comments come after Shiv Sena workers vandalised a comedy venue following Kamra's remarks

Kangana Ranaut reacts on Kunal Karma, Eknath Shinde controversy

Kangana Ranaut reacts on Kunal Karma, Eknath Shinde controversy

25 March,2025 02:12 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
In Pics: Sonam and Rhea Kapoor share unseen family photos

In Pics: Sonam and Rhea Kapoor share unseen family photos

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's mother Sunita turns a year older. The two ladies in cinema showered love on their mother while sharing unseen pictures with her. Take a look

25 March,2025 01:39 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Can smaller roads be made of asphalt? Speaker asks BMC to explore option

Can smaller roads be made of asphalt? Speaker asks BMC to explore option

Following mid-day’s reports, additional municipal commissioner makes surprise visits to check quality of concreting work in city. During the discussion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray sought an Economic Offence Wing (EOW) inquiry into road work awarded by the BMC

25 March,2025 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
Lifestyle News
Travis Scott to perform in India in October; here are all the details

Travis Scott to perform in India in October; here are all the details

Known for his chart-topping hits like ’SICKO MODE’, ‘Goosebumps’, ‘Highest in the room’ and ’FE!N’, Travis Scott has redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions

25 March,2025 12:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Team India’s assistant coach Nayar dishes out gems to young cricketers

Team India’s assistant coach Nayar dishes out gems to young cricketers

When your skill sets are good, you will get confidence in yourself and become mentally strong. Try to develop skills. The better your skills, the better will be your mind”

25 March,2025 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan

