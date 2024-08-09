Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
Recent study by BMC suggests setting up smaller additional tank but trees will still have to be cut

Malaika Arora and Abhishek Bachchan cheer for Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics

09 August,2024 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Viral clip! Ravi Shastri refers to Amrita Singh as ‘girlfriend’ in old interview

An old video of the former cricketer Ravi Shastri has resurfaced on the internet where he is seen referring to Amrita Singh as his girlfriend

09 August,2024 08:04 AM IST | Mumbai
News
Kolhapur fire: Auditorium built by Shahu Maharaj in 1915 gutted in major fire

No casualties or injuries were reported in the Kolhapur fire incident, which occurred around 9.00 pm

09 August,2024 10:37 AM IST | Kolhapur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Monsoon jewellery care: Expert tips for keeping your sparkles safe

From proper storage solutions to cleaning routines, and handling practices, jewellery designers offer practical advice on maintaining the beauty and longevity of jewellery during the rainy season

09 August,2024 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 9

Star Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action in women’s individual stroke play Round 3. Vinesh Phogat has appealed against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024 and the hearing is likely to place at 12:30 PM

09 August,2024 08:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

