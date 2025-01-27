Breaking News
Fraud named Sanjay Gupta appears as spokesperson on shows: Aaditya Thackeray
Thane accident: Chemical-laden trailer hits road divider; traffic hit
Thane accident: 10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns
Beed sarpanch murder: BJP minister says CM Fadnavis will ask Munde to quit if evidence points to his link
Palghar district will emerge as 'fourth Mumbai', says Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik
Palghar social worker kidnapped, family alleges liquor mafia involvement

Gholwad police have made no headway in the investigation in the last one week, alleged his son Akash; the senior officials in Palghar police are tight-lipped over the sensitive issue

Chhaava director meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray amid protests over 'lezim' scene

27 January,2025 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Grammy winner SZA visits Sadhguru's Isha Foundation, shares her experience

Known for her chart-topping hits and Grammy Awards, SZA has taken a deep dive into spiritual and wellness programs offered by Isha Foundation

27 January,2025 01:50 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Union Budget 2025: 30 key details and terms explained

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025, at 11 am in the Lok Sabha

27 January,2025 12:39 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
NASA astronaut shares images of Maha Kumbh 2025 from International Space Station

His perspective highlights the grand scale of the event, which has attracted millions of devotees from around the globe

27 January,2025 01:48 PM IST | Prayagraj | ANI
Sports News
Azmatullah Omarzai named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

The 24-year-old built on an impressive 2023 to become one of the world's leading One-Day International performers last year

27 January,2025 01:25 PM IST | Dubai | PTI

