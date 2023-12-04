Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
City News

In Focus

Thane: 55-year-old man found dead inside a well

As soon as the information about the death was received, a team from Kalwa police reached the spot and took custody of the body before sending it for post-mortem

Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal share personal secrets

04 December,2023 12:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' postponed to 2025

Housefull 5: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala released a statement explaining the reason behind the delaye in the release of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer

04 December,2023 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
In Photos: Cyclone Michaung triggers heavy rain in Chennai and nearby districts

Heavy rains continued to pound the city and nearby districts on Monday under the impact of a cyclonic storm, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on December 5 (Pics/PTI and AFP)

04 December,2023 11:37 AM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
Bajra cookie to Nutella stuffed cookie: Move over classic chocolate chip cookies

Mid-Day Premium Bajra cookie to Nutella stuffed cookie: Move over classic chocolate chip cookies

Do you fancy a cookie with your coffee or to simply snack on? Then you are not alone. On International Cookie Day 2023, Indian chefs tell us how to elevate the classic cookie into something totally new with easy recipes

04 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Star performers for India

The 'Men in Blue' have sealed the T20I series vs 4-1 against the Aussies. Here are the star performers for India from the final clash (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

04 December,2023 11:55 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


