MPs can now speak in regional languages in Parliament as AI enables real-time translation of 22 tongues
Mumbai: Cops net high-profile drug peddlers in Andheri
Stranded boat freed after 16-hour rescue operation in Surya river
Rare Bombay Gymkhana sketch surfaces as club celebrates 150 years
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
Mumbai weather updates: Cloudy skies and heavy rainfall likely today

According to the latest IMD forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai on June 24, 25, and 26, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in a few places

Sonakshi Sinha admits she can’t imagine ‘Hera Pheri 3’ without Paresh Rawal

25 June,2025 08:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Joju George did not receive money for Churuli, claims makers misled him

Joju George Claims He Was Misled by Makers of Churuli, Says Abusive Language in Film Landed Him in Trouble

25 June,2025 10:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Trump: ‘Honoured to destroy all nuclear facilities’ to prevent Israel-Iran war

This came following a series of escalating military actions in the region when Israel initially conducted coordinated strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13

25 June,2025 08:49 AM IST | Washington DC | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Mumbai: Catch this play that explores questions faced by women through centuries

Using her own journey as a filmmaker and writer, and the familiar tools of Natyashastra, Rama Pandey brings to stage questions every woman has faced through the centuries

25 June,2025 09:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Sports News
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Team India skipper Shubman Gill opens up on Headingley loss

Despite suffering a loss in a match, where the Indian side had more chances to secure the win, Gill defended the visitors by saying it is a young team and will be able to improve on their mistakes. The Gill-led side will now clash against the 'Three Lions' from July 2 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground

25 June,2025 10:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

