Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde, DY CM Fadnavis amid speculation of tie-up
MNS leader Raj Thackeray met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a possible coalition with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Kapkapiii: Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy

21 March,2024 03:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani complete one month of marriage

Rakul Preet Singh celebrated one month of marriage by posting a previously unseen photo with her husband Jackky on Instagram

21 March,2024 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai
Two held from Solapur and Dhule districts for murder of woman in Palghar
The woman's body, with her head severed, was found in the Vaitarna river on February 7

21 March,2024 09:16 AM IST | Palghar | mid-day online correspondent
Mango misu, Tiramisu Gateau and other unique recipes to make the Italian dessert

As the world celebrates Tiramisu Day on March 21, Indian chefs want you to elevate the classic Italian dessert. They not only want you to add seasonal fruits like mangoes and strawberries, or wine but also convert it into a cake, to give you more than one reason to enjoy it

21 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
MS Dhoni steps down, Ruturaj Gaiwad to lead CSK in IPL 2024

The decision marks the end of Dhoni's long reign at the helm of the CSK, during which he led them to five IPL titles

21 March,2024 04:23 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent

