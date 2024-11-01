Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
20-year-old Mumbai resident stabbed to death after clash over firecrackers

The police have arrested five people in the case. They are trying to nab the other accused with the help of technical analysis and footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area

01 November,2024 04:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan who have films releasing today were seen at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clash at the box office today

01 November,2024 03:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Investigation revealed a pattern of manipulation, drugging, and blackmail, where young girls were coerced into prostitution

01 November,2024 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
In addition to firecracker injuries, the high levels of smoke and particulate matter during Diwali can cause severe eye irritation, especially in individuals with pre-existing conditions like dry eye or allergies

01 November,2024 03:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Jadeja first broke the defiance of Will Young, who scored a well-made 71 off 138 balls, before dismissing Tom Blundell for a duck just two balls later. Washington then added to India's early breakthroughs, claiming two key wickets in the first session to put New Zealand on the back foot

01 November,2024 03:42 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI

