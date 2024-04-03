Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress initiates action against Sanjay Nirupam

Congress said that it has initiated disciplinary action against Sanjay Nirupam for his recent remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024

03 April,2024 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

03 April,2024 07:03 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
The couple resided with their two small children, aged 5-7 years old, and in-laws in Virar West. Both worked as cooks in houses in the area

03 April,2024 08:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Summer calls for a strong punch of kokum kadhi or a refreshing glass of kokum sherbet. However, there is more to this fruit than our usual drinks. As temperatures soar in Mumbai, we bring you salivating kokum-infused recipes you must try this summer

03 April,2024 05:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden also felt that fans' affection for Rohit is understandable given his 11-year tenure as MI captain

03 April,2024 06:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

