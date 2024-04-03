-
Congress said that it has initiated disciplinary action against Sanjay Nirupam for his recent remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events03 April,2024 07:03 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
The couple resided with their two small children, aged 5-7 years old, and in-laws in Virar West. Both worked as cooks in houses in the area03 April,2024 08:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Summer calls for a strong punch of kokum kadhi or a refreshing glass of kokum sherbet. However, there is more to this fruit than our usual drinks. As temperatures soar in Mumbai, we bring you salivating kokum-infused recipes you must try this summer03 April,2024 05:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden also felt that fans' affection for Rohit is understandable given his 11-year tenure as MI captain03 April,2024 06:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
