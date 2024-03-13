Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
On first day, more than 16,000 vehicles used Mumbai coastal road, says BMC

According to numbers shared by the BMC, 16,331 vehicles accessed the four-lane southbound carriageway of the corridor within 12 hours after it was opened to the public on Tuesday

Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat leaves for his Haldi ceremony in a yellow kurta

13 March,2024 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Karisma Kapoor reveals this one thing sister Kareena Kapoor did to annoy her

Karisma spoke about sister Kareena in a recent promotional video posted by Netflix to promote her film, Murder Mubarak.

13 March,2024 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Concerns rise as airlines struggle with time target

Industry experts express worry about the overall decline in punctuality, especially with the upcoming monsoon season

13 March,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
Ramadan 2024: Suffer from diabetes? Follow these 5 tips to manage sugar levels

Navigating a fast can be challenging because it requires a significant shift in routine and way of life, which can make it difficult for people to maintain normal blood sugar levels throughout the day

13 March,2024 01:39 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
In Siraj we trust

Mohammed Siraj’s controlled run-up and perfectly grooved action have carried him to 154 international wickets

13 March,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

