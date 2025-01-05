Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
Mumbai, Thane very likely to receive light rainfall in next five-six hours: IMD

Most parts of Mumbai witnessed partly cloudy skies throughout Sunday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius while the minumum will hover around 20 degrees Celsius

Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: The Punjabi singer-actor's rise to global success

05 January,2025 09:57 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Squid Game 2's Thanos on his controversial casting in the Netflix show

Rather than being a comical part of the highly dark series Squid Game 2, T.O.P. aka Choi Seung Hyun wanted to be the unpredictable twist in the drama

05 January,2025 10:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 13 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Ghatkopar for illegal stay

The Ghatkopar police arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals, who had been living illegally in Nalasopara. In a separate operation, Ulhasnagar Crime Branch apprehended a Bangladeshi couple residing in Mumbai for the past decade.

05 January,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | Aishwarya Iyer
Lifestyle News
India well prepared to handle HMPV; no unusual surge detected: Centre

The government said it is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and the World Health Organisation

05 January,2025 10:01 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
Mohammed Siraj ends BGT on high note, enters...

Team India's pacer Mohammed Siraj ended the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on high, despite his side failing to claim the title. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

05 January,2025 01:24 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

