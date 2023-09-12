Breaking News
Mumbai: Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14 in money laundering case
Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions issued in BKC, check details
Maha: Woman goes into labour onboard ST bus in Kolad; driver diverts bus to PHC
4 victims in lift collapse incident are from Bihar; CM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia
Mumbai: Two persons killed, three injured as car catches fire in Sion
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak
BREAKING

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at the NCP leader's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai

No Taylor Swift concert in India? Fear not, these fan events are here for you

No Taylor Swift concert in India? Fear not, these fan events are here for you

12 September,2023 12:32 PM IST | Los Angeles | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off for a romantic getaway

Power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off for a romantic getaway

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped earlier today jetting off for a romantic getaway

12 September,2023 01:45 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
NIA announces 3 lakh rupees reward for information on Pune ISIS case suspects

NIA announces 3 lakh rupees reward for information on Pune ISIS case suspects

In the ongoing Pune ISIS case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced substantial rewards for information leading to the capture of four wanted persons allegedly involved in terrorist activities

12 September,2023 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Unlock your music festival style: Fashion experts spill secrets to ace the look

Mid-Day Premium Unlock your music festival style: Fashion experts spill secrets to ace the look

With the music festival season here, many of you may want to showcase the fashionista in you, and what better place to do it? From planning out your attire to accessorising and even adopting a skincare routine, experts tell you how to go about it

12 September,2023 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Yuzvendra Chahal shines on County Championship debut for Kent

Yuzvendra Chahal shines on County Championship debut for Kent

Chahal dismissed Nottinghamshire batters Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James and Calvin Harrison to help his side reduce their opponents to 219 for eight in reply to Kent's total of 446

12 September,2023 03:39 PM IST | Kent | PTI

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK