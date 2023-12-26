Breaking News
Mumbai: RBI receives bomb threat email, FIR registered by police
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai on Tuesday received a bomb threat email. The police have registered an FIR in the matter and began investigations, an official said

Is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha wearing hair clips gifted by a fan?

26 December,2023 03:46 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Karan Johar says he can take 'zero credit' for the artist Alia Bhatt has become

In an appreciation note posted by Karan Johar today, the filmmaker credited Imtiaz Ali with moulding Alia Bhatt into the artist she is today.

26 December,2023 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Man ties up senior in Bhandup, decamps with gold, cash worth Rs 12,500

Restrained by robber, the 64-year-old woman lay in that condition till her son returned home from work in the afternoon the next day

26 December,2023 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Samosa Pinwheel to Pazham Pori: Tempting chai combos to relish during winter

If you are a chai lover who loves to make sipping tea a splendid affair, we bring you recipes of delectable and unique snacking to pair with tea

26 December,2023 06:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
David Warner names his replacement for Australia's opening slot in Test cricket

David Warner and Usman Khawaja made a 90-run stand during the first innings in the second test match against Pakistan. He played a knock of 38 runs in 83 deliveries before losing his wicket in Salman Ali Agha's over

26 December,2023 05:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

