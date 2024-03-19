Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

INDIA bloc rally a gathering of rejected & frustrated leaders: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai

Their frustration over not being in power was visible on their faces, CM Eknath Shinde said

Ent Top Stories: Nick Jonas reaches Mumbai; Vicky Kaushal ready with 'Bad Newz'

18 March,2024 09:05 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
5 high octane action-packed movies to look forward to in 2024

Singham Again to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the year 2024 is looking forward to some great action packed film

18 March,2024 10:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Thane district to have 22 all-women polling booths
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Thane district has three Lok Sabha seats and 22 booths will be managed exclusively by women personnel on polling day on May 20

18 March,2024 10:06 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Seekh kebab to malpua: 13 mouthwatering iftar dishes to try at Mohammad Ali Road

With the onset of Ramadan, the famous khau galli at Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road is oozing with lip-smacking dishes. The savoury fragrance of chicken cutlets, the sweet aroma of malpuas and the refreshing scent of mohabbat ka sharbat mingle in the air and holler foodies from every corner of the city. Here, are the top 13 delicious iftar treats to try at this khau gali during the month of Ramadan. Image Courtesy: Manjeet Kumar Thakur

18 March,2024 09:29 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Sheroes who dared to dream!

It was the ease with which the runs flowed and the calm manner in which they were accumulated by RCB women that caught most attention

18 March,2024 08:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


