People of the country have rejected the seven guarantees of Rahul Gandhi and shown that only one guarantee is enough, which is PM Modi, said Devendra Fadnavis
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have named their bab y girl Josephine16 December,2023 08:14 PM IST | Mumbai
Process will take 3 days; over-week-long lowering procedure will then commence16 December,2023 07:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
The nightlife of Mumbai is a testament to the spirit of this city that never sleeps. While any clubbing scene is incomplete without dance and drinks, the city's nightlife has transcended to serve the youth with a more immersive experience. If you wish to explore it, this curated list of clubs is a handy guide you need16 December,2023 06:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
During the match, Shastri while commentating said there is not enough support for Afridi in the bowling attack. There is no other Pakistani bowler who has enough pace and due to that Afridi comes under pressure during the Test matches, Shastri added16 December,2023 05:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
