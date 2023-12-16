Breaking News
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Fadnavis

People of the country have rejected the seven guarantees of Rahul Gandhi and shown that only one guarantee is enough, which is PM Modi, said Devendra Fadnavis

Ent Top Stories: SRK, Aishwarya, Abhishek, attend their kids' annual function

15 December,2023 06:47 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Rochelle Rao & Keith share their baby girl's name with an adorable face reveal

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have named their bab y girl Josephine

16 December,2023 08:14 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday

Process will take 3 days; over-week-long lowering procedure will then commence

16 December,2023 07:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Nightlife of Mumbai: Coolest clubs in the city to party hard

Mid-Day Premium Nightlife of Mumbai: Coolest clubs in the city to party hard

The nightlife of Mumbai is a testament to the spirit of this city that never sleeps. While any clubbing scene is incomplete without dance and drinks, the city's nightlife has transcended to serve the youth with a more immersive experience. If you wish to explore it, this curated list of clubs is a handy guide you need

16 December,2023 06:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Ravi Shastri's take on Pakistan's lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi

During the match, Shastri while commentating said there is not enough support for Afridi in the bowling attack. There is no other Pakistani bowler who has enough pace and due to that Afridi comes under pressure during the Test matches, Shastri added

16 December,2023 05:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

