Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
Plane suspected of human trafficking lands in Mumbai; pax allowed to go home

Sources tell mid-day that CBI has freed everyone after recording their statements, even as uncertainty looms over which direction the probe will head

27 December,2023 09:28 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Salman Khan set off for his and his niece Ayat's birthday party. Bobby Deol graced the party and took to his Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of the party. Sharing some much-awaited pictures, Bobby Deol was seen affectionately planting a kiss on Salman Khan's cheek

27 December,2023 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Maratha quota stir leader Manoj Jarange announced another hunger strike to press the demand for reservation

27 December,2023 05:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Lifestyle News
Photographers of Gateway of India continue to offer the willing tourists a lifetime of memory through pictures. However, the woe of smartphones seems to be blurring these men out of the frame one selfie at a time. We conversed with a few to dig deep and left the site feeling awed witnessing their resilience

27 December,2023 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
South Africa’s lead pacer Kagiso claims 14th five-wicket haul in Tests while wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul holds India’s innings together as Rohit & Co end rain-truncated day at 208-8

27 December,2023 07:04 AM IST | Centurion | R Kaushik

